Bridge City Capital LLC Has $2.60 Million Stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Bridge City Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 51,977.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,775 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 978,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,347,000 after buying an additional 439,281 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,778,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,268,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $28.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.52. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $116,521.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,377.02. The trade was a 4.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

