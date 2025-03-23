Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Shares Sold by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 577.8% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,069 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.50 to $28.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

NYSE VPG opened at $22.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.72 million, a P/E ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.41. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $35.52.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 3.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

