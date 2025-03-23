Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Announces Dividend of $0.08

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0765 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance
PEYUF opened at $12.12 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $12.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28.
About Peyto Exploration & Development
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Peyto Exploration & Development
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- AbbVie Stock Boosts Portfolios With Entry Into Weight Loss Market
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 ETFs to Ride the VIX Surge During Market Volatility
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.