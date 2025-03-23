Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Announces Dividend of $0.08

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0765 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

PEYUF opened at $12.12 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $12.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

About Peyto Exploration & Development

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.