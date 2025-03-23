Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:INGXF)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of INGXF opened at $9.44 on Friday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.57 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $204.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.84 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 4.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on INGXF. Raymond James downgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

