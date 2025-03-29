Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY) Releases Earnings Results

Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter.
Lendway Price Performance
Shares of LDWY stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.27. Lendway has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02.
