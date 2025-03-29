Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY) Releases Earnings Results

Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter.

Lendway Price Performance

Shares of LDWY stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.27. Lendway has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02.

Get Lendway alerts:

About Lendway

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Lendway, Inc operates as a specialty agricultural and finance company focusing on making and managing its agricultural investments in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates FarmlandCredit.com, a non-bank lending business that seeks to purchase existing loans and/or originate and fund new loans domestically.

Receive News & Ratings for Lendway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.