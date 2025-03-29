GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF (YSPY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $1.00 on April 1st

GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF (NASDAQ:YSPY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 56.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF Price Performance
Shares of GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF Company Profile
