GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF (YSPY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $1.00 on April 1st

GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF (NASDAQ:YSPY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 56.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF Price Performance

Shares of GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF Company Profile

GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

