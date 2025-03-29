Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (DPG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 10th

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPGGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 37.5% per year over the last three years.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DPG opened at $12.17 on Friday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

