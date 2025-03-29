Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Announces $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.88.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

