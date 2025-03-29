Aimei Health Technology (NASDAQ:AFJK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aimei Health Technology (NASDAQ:AFJK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AFJK opened at $11.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69. Aimei Health Technology has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $11.01.

Aimei Health Technology Co, Ltd does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquires businesses in the biopharmaceutical, medical technology/device industries or diagnostic, and other services sectors.

