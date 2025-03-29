Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Bunker Hill Mining Stock Up 15.8 %
Shares of Bunker Hill Mining stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. Bunker Hill Mining has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.
Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile
