Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Bunker Hill Mining Stock Up 15.8 %

Shares of Bunker Hill Mining stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. Bunker Hill Mining has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.

Get Bunker Hill Mining alerts:

Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Bunker Hill Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunker Hill Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.