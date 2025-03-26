Lori A. Beer Sells 2,052 Shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Stock

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) insider Lori A. Beer sold 2,052 shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.93, for a total transaction of $506,700.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,465,520.26. This trade represents a 3.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Price Performance

Shares of AMJB opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.40. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $33.40.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.4752 dividend. This is an increase from Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044

About Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 ( NYSEARCA:AMJB Free Report ) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 accounts for about 1.4% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 were worth $6,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

