Horacio Barbeito Sells 40,764 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP) Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 40,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $818,133.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,181.56. The trade was a 99.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

GAP Trading Down 0.3 %

GAP stock opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50. The Gap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $26.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. GAP had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 29.03%. Equities research analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAP Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on GAP from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GAP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Argus raised GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GAP stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 209,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of GAP at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

