ICW Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,457,000 after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 645,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,060,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,140,000 after buying an additional 17,062 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 248,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,596,000 after buying an additional 13,653 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,803,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on JJSF. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

J&J Snack Foods Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $126.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.49. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $116.60 and a 52 week high of $180.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.66.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.29). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, research analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 71.89%.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.