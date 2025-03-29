LPL Financial LLC Has $44.32 Million Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 306,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $44,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock opened at $136.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12-month low of $120.18 and a 12-month high of $151.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.39.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

