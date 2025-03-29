Simplex Trading LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 195.9% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $443,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $80.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.48 and a one year high of $92.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

