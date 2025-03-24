Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0694 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BSCP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.67. 749,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,887. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $20.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.67.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

