Financial Counselors Inc. Has $16.06 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,948 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $16,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.89. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $60.88.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.