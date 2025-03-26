iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,013,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325,686 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 3.5% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 2.88% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $1,668,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $972,637,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,720,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,838,000 after purchasing an additional 173,058 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,720,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,720,000 after purchasing an additional 426,218 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,386,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,027,000 after purchasing an additional 139,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,966,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,209,000 after buying an additional 1,025,357 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $189.34 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.85 and a fifty-two week high of $200.42. The company has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

