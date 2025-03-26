Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys 66,408 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,408 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.15% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $8,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,563,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,461,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,556,000 after purchasing an additional 833,291 shares in the last quarter. United Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth $22,048,000. Timonier Family Office LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,982,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,752,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,014,000 after purchasing an additional 586,886 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DUHP stock opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.42. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $29.63 and a twelve month high of $35.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

