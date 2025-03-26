Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 91.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,137 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $15,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $265.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.10. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $226.62 and a 1 year high of $282.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

