Quantbot Technologies LP Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,445 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 88,793 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,644,000 after purchasing an additional 76,830 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 486,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,553,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 404.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 35,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 1.9 %

TPH stock opened at $31.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.00. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.78.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TPH shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

