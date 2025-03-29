Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $429,000 Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 5,840.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,300,000 after buying an additional 4,915,826 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 36.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,729,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,909 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at about $130,479,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $108,433,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $43,589,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global stock opened at $63.28 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $53.33 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.08 and a 200-day moving average of $71.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.27.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

