Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $414,000 in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 969.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

MIRM opened at $45.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average of $43.86. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $54.23.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.22). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $99.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 7,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $320,678.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,952.38. This trade represents a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $32,115.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,291.32. This represents a 20.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,679 shares of company stock worth $6,007,081 in the last quarter. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

