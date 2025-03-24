General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.06.

GM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res cut General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $73.00 price target on General Motors in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM opened at $49.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. General Motors has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.49.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,751.24. The trade was a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,273,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,559,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,796,969 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,264,567,000 after acquiring an additional 176,436 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 6.1% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,278,448 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $774,766,000 after buying an additional 989,750 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,066,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $749,382,000 after buying an additional 228,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $592,321,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

