Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 144 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Chubb were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 56.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total value of $221,582.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,044 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,978.04. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total value of $3,605,943.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,422 shares in the company, valued at $23,120,374.04. This trade represents a 13.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.00.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $296.36 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $238.85 and a one year high of $302.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.26 and a 200 day moving average of $281.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

