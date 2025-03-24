Reviewing Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) & FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) and Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FormFactor and Emeren Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FormFactor $763.60 million 3.16 $69.61 million $0.89 34.96 Emeren Group $92.07 million 0.93 -$3.19 million ($0.21) -7.93

FormFactor has higher revenue and earnings than Emeren Group. Emeren Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FormFactor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FormFactor 9.12% 5.93% 4.89% Emeren Group -7.14% -2.05% -1.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for FormFactor and Emeren Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FormFactor 0 5 3 0 2.38 Emeren Group 3 0 2 0 1.80

FormFactor presently has a consensus price target of $48.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.90%. Emeren Group has a consensus price target of $4.13, indicating a potential upside of 147.75%. Given Emeren Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Emeren Group is more favorable than FormFactor.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.8% of FormFactor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of Emeren Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of FormFactor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of Emeren Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

FormFactor has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emeren Group has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FormFactor beats Emeren Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices, as well as computer processor devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies. It also provides probe systems for semiconductor design engineers to capture and analyze accurate data; surface metrology systems for the development, production, and quality control of semiconductor products; thermal subsystems, such as thermal chucks and other test systems used in probe stations and other applications; and precision cryogenic instruments, semiconductor tests, and measurement systems. In addition, the company offers on-site probe card maintenance and service training, seminars, and telephone support services. It markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

About Emeren Group

Emeren Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops, builds, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3-gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets, as well as a 10-gigawatt pipeline of storage pipeline. The company develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. It operates in China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Poland, Italy, and Hungary. The company was formerly known as ReneSola Ltd and changed its name to Emeren Group Ltd in January 2023. Emeren Group Ltd was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

