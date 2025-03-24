Annexon (ANNX) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter.
Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect Annexon to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Annexon Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of ANNX stock opened at $2.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.14. Annexon has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10.
Annexon Company Profile
Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
