Reviewing XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG) and Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) and XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.1% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of XChange TEC.INC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Willis Towers Watson Public and XChange TEC.INC”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willis Towers Watson Public $9.93 billion 3.34 -$98.00 million ($1.00) -332.71 XChange TEC.INC $288.37 million 0.00 -$32.32 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

XChange TEC.INC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Willis Towers Watson Public.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Willis Towers Watson Public and XChange TEC.INC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willis Towers Watson Public 1 2 9 1 2.77 XChange TEC.INC 0 0 0 0 0.00

Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus price target of $346.15, suggesting a potential upside of 4.04%. Given Willis Towers Watson Public’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Willis Towers Watson Public is more favorable than XChange TEC.INC.

Profitability

This table compares Willis Towers Watson Public and XChange TEC.INC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willis Towers Watson Public -0.99% 20.02% 6.03% XChange TEC.INC N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Willis Towers Watson Public has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XChange TEC.INC has a beta of -0.78, indicating that its share price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Willis Towers Watson Public beats XChange TEC.INC on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services. It also provides advice, data, software, and products to address clients' total rewards and talent issues; and risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services in the areas of property and casualty, affinity, risk and analytics, aerospace, construction, global markets direct & facultative, financial, executive and professional risks, financial solutions, crisis management, surety, marine, and natural resources. In addition, the company offers integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services; and software and technology, risk and capital management, products and product pricing, financial and regulatory reporting, financial and capital modeling, M&A, outsourcing, and business management services. The company was formerly known as Willis Group Holdings Public Limited Company and changed its name to Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company in January 2016. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company was founded in 1828 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About XChange TEC.INC

XChange TEC.INC engages in the professional insurance agency business in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides a various insurance products underwritten by insurance companies, including state-owned property and casualty insurance companies, as well as various regional property and casualty insurance companies. It also offers automobile, life, health, group accident, and other property related insurances primarily to individual end consumers. In addition, the company operates a SaaS platform to offer comprehensive services to online customers. It sells insurance primarily through a network of external referral sources that include external registered sales representatives and strategic channel partners, as well as through the in-house sales force. The company was formerly known as FLJ Group Limited and changed its name to XChange TEC.INC in May 2024. XChange TEC.INC was founded in 2012 and is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

