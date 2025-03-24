Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

AGEN has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Agenus from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Agenus in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Agenus Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGEN opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.66. Agenus has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $19.69.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.36) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $26.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.09 million. Equities analysts expect that Agenus will post -12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Agenus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agenus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agenus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

