Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTX opened at $6.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $384.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 4.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

Featured Stories

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

