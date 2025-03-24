StockNews.com Downgrades Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) to Buy

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Gold Fields from $17.10 to $18.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GFI

Gold Fields Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $21.56 on Friday. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.18.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Gold Fields by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

(Get Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.