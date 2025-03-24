MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.
MacroGenics stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.22. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $19.54. The company has a market capitalization of $125.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.12.
MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 89.42% and a negative net margin of 69.07%. The business had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
