Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Titan International in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Titan International in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:TWI opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $550.77 million, a P/E ratio of -72.63 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.38. Titan International has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $12.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Titan International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Titan International by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Titan International by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Titan International by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

