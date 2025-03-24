Gyre Therapeutics (GYRE) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 25th. Analysts expect Gyre Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter.

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million. Gyre Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.43% and a negative net margin of 84.57%.

Shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock opened at $9.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $908.97 million, a P/E ratio of 194.20 and a beta of 1.93. Gyre Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

In other news, President Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,928,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,191,530.90. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,054 shares of company stock valued at $407,317. Corporate insiders own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gyre Therapeutics stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Free Report) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Gyre Therapeutics were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on Gyre Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

