SIG plc (LON:SHI) Insider Ian Ashton Sells 470,273 Shares

SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Free Report) insider Ian Ashton sold 470,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17), for a total value of £61,135.49 ($78,945.62).

LON:SHI opened at GBX 13 ($0.17) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. SIG plc has a one year low of GBX 11.06 ($0.14) and a one year high of GBX 31 ($0.40). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.78. The stock has a market cap of £155.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.93.

SIG (LON:SHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX (19.70) (($0.25)) EPS for the quarter. SIG had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SIG plc will post 4.1880342 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SIG from GBX 17 ($0.22) to GBX 14 ($0.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

SIG is a leading pan-European provider of specialist insulation and sustainable building products and solutions, differentiated through specialist knowledge, product mix and end markets.

We connect over 75,000 customers with thousands of leading and specialist products and brands from our suppliers.

