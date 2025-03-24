Ventum Financial Has Lowered Expectations for North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Stock Price

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target lowered by Ventum Financial from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Ventum Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.
NOA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.38.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.81%.
In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 6,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.60, for a total value of C$196,204.40. 8.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.
