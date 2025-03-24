Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Downgraded to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Acacia Research Trading Down 0.9 %

ACTG stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. Acacia Research has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $328.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 16.39 and a quick ratio of 15.95.

Institutional Trading of Acacia Research

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Acacia Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Acacia Research in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon.

