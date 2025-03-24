Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$60.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$80.00 to C$60.00 in a research report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on BRP from C$83.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on BRP from C$100.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup cut BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$70.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on BRP from C$91.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$81.85.

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$52.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$63.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$71.11. BRP has a 52 week low of C$52.00 and a 52 week high of C$102.46. The company has a market cap of C$3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 573.79.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

