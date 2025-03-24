Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.22.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ALNY opened at $283.34 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $304.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of -130.57 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $3,093,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $246,749.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,366,003.62. This trade represents a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,958,097 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,206,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $10,011,000. Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.