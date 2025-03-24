Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in CommScope by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in CommScope by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 48,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in CommScope by 1,005.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in CommScope by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 77,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on COMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CommScope from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CommScope from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

CommScope Price Performance

COMM opened at $5.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.89. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.46.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

