Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,777 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $47,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $88.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 69.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $62.40 and a 12 month high of $155.84.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Melius downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.07.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

