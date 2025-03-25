Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SWK shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.70 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.45 and a 200-day moving average of $90.63. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.07%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

