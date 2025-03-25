AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0396 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
AFB traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.95. 79,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,906. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $11.95.
About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
