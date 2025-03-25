abrdnEmerging Markets Dividend Active ETF (NASDAQ:AGEM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

abrdnEmerging Markets Dividend Active ETF (NASDAQ:AGEM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

abrdnEmerging Markets Dividend Active ETF Price Performance

AGEM traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48. abrdnEmerging Markets Dividend Active ETF has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $30.68.

abrdnEmerging Markets Dividend Active ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF (AGEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund actively invests in dividend paying companies from emerging markets, selected based on proprietary quality and fundamental factors. AGEM was launched on Feb 18, 2025 and is issued by Abrdn.

