abrdnEmerging Markets Dividend Active ETF (NASDAQ:AGEM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

abrdnEmerging Markets Dividend Active ETF (NASDAQ:AGEM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.
abrdnEmerging Markets Dividend Active ETF Price Performance
AGEM traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48. abrdnEmerging Markets Dividend Active ETF has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $30.68.
abrdnEmerging Markets Dividend Active ETF Company Profile
