Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Trading Down 13.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) traded down 13.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 238.70 ($3.08) and last traded at GBX 241.97 ($3.13). 1,843,341,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,725% from the average session volume of 65,247,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 279.70 ($3.61).
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 250.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 271.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.27.
Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The home improvement retailer reported GBX 20.70 ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Kingfisher had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kingfisher plc will post 23.6949924 EPS for the current year.
Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with over 2,000 stores, supported by a team of over 78,000 colleagues. We operate in eight countries across Europe under retail banners including B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint and Koçtaş. We offer home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals who shop in our stores and via our e-commerce channels.
