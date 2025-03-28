Best Restaurant Stocks Worth Watching – March 25th

Alibaba Group, Berkshire Hathaway, and Uber Technologies are the three Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks are shares of companies that own or operate restaurants, ranging from fast food chains and casual dining to upscale eateries. Investors in these stocks seek exposure to the restaurant industry, with the stocks’ performance influenced by factors such as consumer spending, economic conditions, and competitive dynamics in the market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.47. 13,317,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,036,118. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.36 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43. The stock has a market cap of $317.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, reaching $527.32. 2,047,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,584,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $395.66 and a fifty-two week high of $530.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $486.34 and a 200 day moving average of $469.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

UBER stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $75.69. 10,245,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,651,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.63. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Read More