Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Takes $1.85 Million Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 101,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Laureate Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth $437,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 918.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 102,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 92,460 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Laureate Education in the 4th quarter worth $668,000. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laureate Education

In other news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 520,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $9,098,917.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Laureate Education from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Laureate Education Price Performance

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $20.66 on Friday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Laureate Education had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

