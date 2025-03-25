Bellway (LON:BWY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 90.30 ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Bellway had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 5.48%.

Bellway Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of LON BWY opened at GBX 2,494 ($32.23) on Tuesday. Bellway has a 12-month low of GBX 2,156 ($27.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,384 ($43.73). The company has a market cap of £2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,403.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,632.51.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bellway to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bellway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,204.20 ($41.40).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

