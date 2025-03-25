Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2025

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCUGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0622 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a 1.2% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.57.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.