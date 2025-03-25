Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0622 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a 1.2% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.57.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
