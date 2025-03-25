EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Acquires 70,293 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,293 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,719,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,301,000 after buying an additional 701,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,966,000 after acquiring an additional 233,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,883,000 after acquiring an additional 29,278 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 12.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,798,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,951,000 after purchasing an additional 304,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 12.8% in the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,694,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,792,000 after purchasing an additional 305,925 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KTOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of KTOS opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.33 and a beta of 1.12. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $35.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,398,150.70. The trade was a 0.76 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $105,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,860.70. This trade represents a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,196 shares of company stock worth $3,144,160. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

Featured Stories

